CE visits development commission

December 22, 2016

Chief Executive CY Leung met National Development & Reform Commission Chairman Xu Shaoshi in Beijing today.

 

The second day of his annual duty visit to the capital, Mr Leung was accompanied by Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So, Secretary for Development Paul Chan and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Edward Yau.

 

Mr Leung said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government wants to explore ways to further complement the nation's Belt & Road Initiative.

 

Mr Xu said Mr Leung has been very supportive of the commission's work, and he wants to further discuss Hong Kong's development.

 

Hong Kong Airport Authority Chairman Jack So and Mass Transit Railway Corporation Chief Executive Officer Lincoln Leong also attended the meeting.



