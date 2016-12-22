Press here to Skip to the main content
CS to attend cultural ceremony

December 22, 2016

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam will attend a cultural co-operation ceremony in Beijing tomorrow.

 

She will be joined by Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung and Assistant Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Louis Ng, along with Chief Executive CY Leung who is already in the capital meeting Central Government officials.

 

Speaking to the media before departing for Beijing today, Mrs Lam said cultural issues are the main focus of her visit.

 

Whether or not she will run for the post of Chief Executive will not be discussed, she added.



